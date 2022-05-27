W&J Professor Earns Fulbright Specialist Designation

WASHINGTON, PA (May 27, 2022) – Han Ye, Ph.D., assistant professor of Chinese at Washington & Jefferson College, plans to take her classroom experiences and expertise global as a Fulbright Specialist.

The Fulbright Specialist program, sponsored by the United States Department of State, provides academic faculty members and other professionals with the opportunity to complete short-term projects at host institutions in over 150 countries throughout the globe.

Han’s years of contribution in both teaching and scholarly work in the field of language acquisition and technology in language learning earned her a recommendation by the Peer Review Panel for Placement on the Fulbright Specialist Roster for a tenure of four years.

“I am hoping to convert some topics [from my classes] into a project, but I also have an interest in broader business and cultural projects,” Han said. “I will start to search for approved specialist projects and submit my final project report in the coming academic year.”

Han also believes that her students will benefit from her experience abroad.

“I hope to use my expertise as a chance to provide a better education for my current students … and for the new students I will encounter when abroad,” she said. “We produce lifelong learners here at W&J, so I too try to continue learning.”

W&J has been recognized many times as a top producer of Fulbright Scholars, according to data from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

“W&J has a rich Fulbright history,” Han said. “It is my privilege and honor to work in this community. My application to the Fulbright Specialist Program was inspired by my talented fellow colleagues and my hardworking students. I am grateful for the recommendation letters I received from Dr. H.J. Manzari and Dr. Zheya Gai.”

Dr. Manzari, associate professor of Spanish and director of Latin American studies, was also previously named as a Fulbright Specialist.

