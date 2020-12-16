W&J Professor Jason Kilgore appointed as WCCD Associate Director

WASHINGTON, PA (Dec. 16, 2020)— The Washington County Planning Commission recently appointed Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) Professor of Biology Jason Kilgore as an Associate Director for the Washington County Conservation District (WCCD). Kilgore will serve the new role in a volunteer capacity while continuing his tenure at W&J.

Dr. Kilgore was recruited to this position due to his outreach efforts in watershed and environmental education, as well as his research that benefits local water quality. As an Associate Director, Dr. Kilgore will provide technical expertise and guidance on issues that affect the soil, water, and other natural resources of the county.

The W&J professor has experience in natural resource consulting, applied ecological research, teaching in the sciences, and outreach across grade school levels and community groups. His work in studying how to improve water quality by stabilizing abandoned coal mine overburden, improving stormwater management, leading stream clean-ups, and increasing awareness of the need for protecting and improving water quality makes him ideally suited for the role.

“I had come to a point in my career in that I asked myself where I could best apply my expertise and experience to have the most impact on the natural resources of the community where I live,” he said. “My local work pointed me in the direction of the local conservation district.”

Dr. Kilgore plans to focus on improving water quality in Washington County, an area about which he is passionate—even leading an environmental study course at W&J on water resources to impress its importance on students interested in the field. The connection with WCCD also will lead to further partnership between the College and the conservation organization where many W&J students have gained practical experience as interns.