W&J Professor Wins Public Service Award

WASHINGTON, PA (April 28, 2022) – Michael Crabtree, Ph.D., professor of psychology at Washington & Jefferson College, recently won the Pennsylvania Psychological Association (PPA) 2022 Annual Award for Public Service.

The PPA’s Public Service Award is “given to a member (individual or organization) of the Pennsylvania community in recognition of a significant contribution to the public welfare consistent with the aims of the Association.”

Crabtree was nominated by local psychologist Anne T. Murphy, Ph.D., whose late husband, Tim, served as the director of W&J’s entrepreneurial studies program.

After meeting Crabtree over 15 years ago, Murphy notes that she has always been inspired by his dedication to helping others, including people suffering from drug addiction, veterans returning home from combat with post-traumatic stress disorder, and young college students navigating their future professional paths.

Crabtree’s past and present community involvement includes but is not limited to serving on the boards of Southwestern Regional Training Council, Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services Care Center, Washington City Mission, and Gateway Rehabilitation Center.

Crabtree is grateful for Murphy’s nomination and hopes his community service work inspires the next generation of community leaders.

“I am honored to be the recipient of this award,” Crabtree said. “It is particularly gratifying that the award is consistent with the values of Washington & Jefferson College. The recently instituted Ethical Leadership Program will allow me even greater opportunities to involve students in community leadership and service work.”

