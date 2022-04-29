Plan a Visit

Request Information

Apply Now
Dr. Michael Crabtree presents to his class.

W&J Professor Wins Public Service Award

Created: April 29, 2022  |  Last Updated: April 29, 2022  |  Category: ,   |  Tagged: , , ,

WASHINGTON, PA (April 28, 2022) – Michael Crabtree, Ph.D., professor of psychology at Washington & Jefferson College, recently won the Pennsylvania Psychological Association (PPA) 2022 Annual Award for Public Service.

The PPA’s Public Service Award is “given to a member (individual or organization) of the Pennsylvania community in recognition of a significant contribution to the public welfare consistent with the aims of the Association.”

Crabtree was nominated by local psychologist Anne T. Murphy, Ph.D., whose late husband, Tim, served as the director of W&J’s entrepreneurial studies program.

After meeting Crabtree over 15 years ago, Murphy notes that she has always been inspired by his dedication to helping others, including people suffering from drug addiction, veterans returning home from combat with post-traumatic stress disorder, and young college students navigating their future professional paths.

Crabtree’s past and present community involvement includes but is not limited to serving on the boards of Southwestern Regional Training Council, Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services Care Center, Washington City Mission, and Gateway Rehabilitation Center.

Crabtree is grateful for Murphy’s nomination and hopes his community service work inspires the next generation of community leaders.

“I am honored to be the recipient of this award,” Crabtree said. “It is particularly gratifying that the award is consistent with the values of Washington & Jefferson College. The recently instituted Ethical Leadership Program will allow me even greater opportunities to involve students in community leadership and service work.”

 

About Washington & Jefferson College
Washington & Jefferson College, proudly located in Washington, Pa., is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness, and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu, or call 888-W-AND-JAY.

Related Articles

Leonard Aims to Bridge Chemistry Courses through JayTerm Experience

November 18, 2020

Professor Michael Leonard published an article about a JayTerm bridge course he designed to help students transition between chemistry courses.

Partnership Opens Medical School Opportunities to Non-Science Students

September 6, 2016

A new partnership between W&J and Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University will give liberal arts students greater opportunities to shine as medical...

The five winners of the Rule, Hughes, Murphy Award are pictured with members of the College's senior staff on the porch of the President's House.

Five W&J Students Honored as Rule, Hughes, Murphy Recipients

April 7, 2022

WASHINGTON, PA (April 7, 2022) – Five Washington & Jefferson College students were honored on April 6 as recipients of the Rule, Hughes, Murphy Award,…