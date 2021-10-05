W&J Professor’s Art Chosen to Promote International Art Fair

WASHINGTON, PA (Oct. 5, 2021) – Visitors to the Art Market International Art Fair in Budapest, Hungary will be introduced to the work of a Pittsburgh-based artist this year.

London gallery Baker Howard Contemporary (BHC) has chosen the work of Patrick Schmidt, M.F.A., Professor of Art at Washington & Jefferson College, to represent the gallery at Art Market Budapest. Schmidt’s colorful pieces now grace public spaces throughout Budapest to promote the international art fair, to be held Oct. 7-10 in Budapest, Hungary.

“Participating in art fairs is a game changer. It is a great way to grow your collector base, and more importantly to expose your work to greater audience,” Schmidt said. “Showing at Art Market International Budapest places my work on a whole new level, which is exciting.”

Art Market Budapest is Central and Eastern Europe’s leading international art fair. It was established in 2011 and now attracts exhibitors from more than 40 countries and five continents, and more than 30,000 international visitors.

Schmidt said that he will not be able to attend Art Market Budapest this year, as Hungary’s current Covid-19 safety regulations limit American visitors to the country. However, he and BHC are planning a virtual open studio viz Zoom during the fair so that viewers can see where he works, learn about his process, and see what’s new in the studio.

“I have always maintained the idea to show your work wherever you can. No place is too small or remote. Get the work out and let people see and enjoy it,” Schmidt said.

A W&J faculty member since 2002, Schmidt’s exhibition record includes solo and group shows in Kansas City, MO; St. Paul, Minn.; Florence/Cosenza Italy; Orquevaux, France; Santa Monica, Calif.; Washington D.C.; London, UK; and New York City. His paintings have been featured in New American Paintings and can be found in several corporate and private collections throughout the U.S. and Europe.

Schmidt has attended residencies in France at the Chateau Orquevaux, and in Italy at the Box of Contemporary Space in Cosenza, and at the Ora Lerman Souring Gardens to name a few. His work is represented by the Todd Weiner Gallery in Kansas City, MO and at the Baker-Howard Contemporary in London.

