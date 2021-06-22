W&J psychology senior gets hands on experience with Focus Behavioral Health

WASHINGTON, PA (June 22, 2021)—Brianna Bray ’22 is starting her career ahead of schedule.

The senior psychology major is pursuing her dreams as a direct support specialist with Focus Behavioral Health, working with adults and teenagers with autism and intellectual disabilities.

Brianna found the job posting online while looking for relevant work experience and was able to secure the role thanks to her background in psychology at W&J. It’s been an integral supplement to her courses to help prepare her for her next steps.

“So far, I have learned that someone who may have autism or an intellectual disability sometimes just needs someone to hang out with them and make sure they have a great time doing what they want to do,” Brianna said of her work.

It’s not just her academic studies that have prepared Brianna for the opportunity, either. She’s had many opportunities at W&J to grow through extracurricular experiences, where she’s taken on leadership roles that have pushed her outside her comfort zone and allowed her to thrive. Currently, she serves as the Dance Team President, Secretary of Colleges Against Cancer, Assistant Director of Recruitment for the Panhellenic Council, Chief External Affairs Officer of Kappa Alpha Theta, CASA Team Leader for the Community Engagement Outreach Team as well as an Admission Ambassador.

“These experiences have given me the opportunity to thrive in my position and prepared me for my future goals,” Brianna said. “I want to be doing what I am currently doing for the rest of my life, and I could not be happier to start now.”

Once Brianna graduates with her degree in psychology, she will transition into a new role at Focus Behavioral Health as a skill builder specialist. She also plans to pursue a master’s degree in Applied Behavioral Analysis.

