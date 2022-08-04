W&J receives $100,000 Gladys Brooks Foundation grant to create new Center for World Languages and Cultures

WASHINGTON, PA (August 4, 2022)—The Gladys Brooks Foundation, a New York-based foundation, recently awarded a $100,000 grant to the Department of Modern Languages at Washington & Jefferson College to create a new Center for World Languages and Cultures (CWLC).

The center, a re-imagination of the College’s existing Modern Language Lab, will serve as a collaborative, active learning, multi-disciplinary classroom that prioritizes student education and facilitates innovative instruction through modern technology.

“We are eager and excited for our new Center for World Languages and Cultures,” said Dr. H.J. Manzari, associate professor of Spanish and director of Latin American studies. “Our outreach programs and opportunities for long- and short- term study abroad will all benefit from this synergistic space.”

With the generous support of the Gladys Brooks Foundation, the new center will include interactive touchscreen technology, a video conferencing system, and surround sound, as well as community-focused furniture, modern lighting, charging stations, and wireless connectivity.

Its design, created by burkeMICHAEL+ in collaboration with the Modern Languages faculty, aims to create an inclusive learning location centered on belonging and engagement that promotes open dialogue and student success in Modern Languages.

Housed in the Howard J. Burnett Center, this intentional space utilizes the hallway to create distinguished areas where students can have meaningful encounters with peers and faculty, explore cultural identities from a 21st-century perspective, take advantage of informal learning opportunities, and build community.

“We are grateful for the support provided by the Gladys Brooks Foundation, which has allowed us to transform one of our learning spaces into a state-of-the-art Center for World Languages and Cultures,” said Dr. Jeff Frick, vice president for Academic Affairs and dean of the College. “This Center will benefit current and future W&J students for years to come.”

Dr. Manzari agreed.

“The new Center showcases what we have been doing for decades,” he said, “—creating a collaborative and interdisciplinary space for the instruction and exploration of diverse world cultures.”

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, proudly located in Washington, Pa., is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness, and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu.