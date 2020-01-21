W&J Recognized Nationally Among Institutions with Best Financial Aid, Lowest Student Loan Default Rates

WASHINGTON, PA (Jan. 21, 2020) – Washington & Jefferson College has received recognition in two areas of notable importance to students and their families.

The College was recognized by LendEDU’s annual report on student loan default rates for having one of the lowest default rates not only in Pennsylvania, but in the entire country. The default rate at W&J is 1.10% according to the Department of Education, while the national rate is 10.10%. LendEDU also recognized W&J as one of the best colleges in the nation for financial aid. In this study, W&J ranked #10 in the state of Pennsylvania, and #184 out of more than 800 institutions nationally.

In addition, W&J climbed 11 spots in the annual ranking by U.S. New & World Report this year, and is listed among the top 100 National Liberal Arts Colleges.

“This is a testament to the quality of education at W&J, and to the value we place on providing students with the resources they need to be successful in the classroom and beyond,” said Jeffrey Frick, Ph.D., Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College. “This is a sign of our continued commitment to our students, and is a point of pride for faculty, staff, and alumni alike.”

The College is pleased to be recognized in a host of national publications. In the 2019-2020 academic year, W&J also is recognized in the following publications:

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, located in Washington, Pa., is a selective liberal arts college founded in 1781. Committed to providing each of its students with the highest-quality undergraduate education available, W&J offers a traditional arts and sciences curriculum emphasizing interdisciplinary study and independent study work. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu, or call 888-W-AND-JAY.