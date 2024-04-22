W&J recognizes students at annual Honors Convocation

WASHINGTON, PA (April 22, 2024)—Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) held its annual Honors Convocation Thursday, April 18, at First Presbyterian Church to recognize students who have earned various academic, leadership and service awards throughout the 2023-24 academic year.

Awards categories included Departmental and Book Prizes, Academic Prizes and Awards, Leadership and Service Awards, Recognition for Awards of Other Occasions and Recognition of National Awards.

Below is a comprehensive list of students and their awards by category.

Departmental and Book Prizes

“Many academic departments annually recognize the intellectual curiosity and scholarly accomplishments of the best advanced-level students in their programs.”

-Dr. Melissa Cook, associate dean for Academic Affairs and associate professor of communication arts

Scholar in Art – Alyssa Beckett, Savannah Keough

Scholar in Biochemistry – Lisha Chadda

The Edwin Scott Linton Prize in Biology – Madison Osborn

The Benjamin Franklin Prize – Luke Lestini

The Jesse W. Lazear Prize in Chemistry – Vaishnavi Peyyety, Amit Reddy

Scholar in Communication Arts – Hannah Haussman, Sofia Jenkins, McKenzie Rindt

The CIS Award for Independent Learning – Elijah Muzzi

Scholar in Conflict and Resolution Studies – Sofia Jenkins

The Walter Hudson Baker Prize in Economics – Scout Zaas

Scholar in Education – McKenna Gallagher

The John Livingston Lowes Prize in English – Henry Leslie, Andrew Rosari

The Henry Willson Temple Prize in History – Samantha Cobaugh, Steven Watts

The J. Adolph Schmitz Prize in Language – Elizabeth Sprowls

The Clyde Shepherd Atchison Prize – Paige Mihalik

Scholar in Music – Aidan Mendez

The Edward Moffat Weyer Prize in Philosophy – Samuel Stewart, Aisa Uhler

Robert Lloyd Mitchell Prize in Ancient Greek Philosophy – Aisa Uhler

The George Winchester Prize in Physics – Madison Ramsey

The James Clyde McGregor Prize in Political Science – Elizabeth Sprowls

The James Gillespie Blaine Prize in Political Science – Ian Baughman

Scholar in Psychology – Trinity Geedy-Gill, Abbigayle Fullem

Scholar in Sociology – Madison Johnson

Academic Prizes and Awards

“You are recognized this evening not only for your hard work and accomplishments but for the dedication—and even passion—behind those accomplishments. The award you receive reflects the admiration our College’s benefactors have for your achievements.”

-Dr. Michael McCracken, associate dean for Academic Affairs and professor of physics

The Steven M. Malinak Scholarship Award – Akansha Das

Dr. Emory A. Rittenhouse II Prize in Biology – Akansha Das

The Michael P. Rettger Memorial Academic Award – Michaela Shellem

The Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants Award – Katherine Brown

K. Wayne Robison Prize Fund – Morgan McGuire

The Adlai E. Michaels Prize – Andrew Platt

The Nicholas C. and Josephine C. Tucci Memorial Prize in Chemistry – Seth Nicolette, Hailey Packard, Noah Walsh

The Daniel Latchney Prize in Chemistry and Biochemistry – Lisha Chadda, Akansha Das, Esha Vaidya

CIS Award for Interdisciplinary Computing – George Francis

David and Kristin Steinberg Scholarship in Computing and Information Studies – Connor Kass

The Jennifer Lynn Oliver Prize in Theatre – Theresa Kinkley

The Dudley R. Johnson Prize in Theatre Arts – Rowan Angstadt, Nakota Blackelk-Noel

The Communication Arts ‘Winter Tales’ Prize for Top Script – Ganiah Bracy, Ella Gans

The Dr. Joseph M. Hanson ‘75 and Mrs. Mary Jane Hanson, M.Ed., Endowed Conflict Resolution Studies Prize – Susana Lopez

The Dr. Frederick H. Wilson Memorial Academic Prize in Economics – Kaden DiVito

The Maurice Cleveland Waltersdorf Prize in Economics – Justin Johns

The William G. and Belle M. Marshall Prize in Economics – Adalynn Cherry

The Charles P. Eaton Prize for Entrepreneurial Studies – Madison Buscemi, Oliver Kilgore

The James W. Hanna Prize in Education – Madison Burroughs, Steven Watts

The William M. and Saundra Stout Endowed Prize Fund in Education – Owen Petrisek, Emma Mianulli

The Emily Auld Memorial Prize in English – Andrew Rosario

The Robert L. ‘40 and Connie Ceisler Pre-Law English Award – Peyton Behling

The Gilbert Award in Old English Literature – Marissa Adams

Samuel Jones Classical Prize – Noah Walsh

Environmental Studies Prize – Natalie Ford, Jonathan Grabowski

The Maria Leonard Senior Book Award – Cassandra Carr, Matthias Hirst

The Alfred H. Sweet Prize in History – Leonardo Arencibia

The Walter S. Sanderlin Prize in History – Anna Stroup

Gordon E. Swartz History Fellowship – Veronica Hess

Scholar in International Studies – Jordyn White

The Richard S. Pett Academic Travel Award – Anthony Dandrea, A’Niyah Dixon, Sierra Kuzak, Arielle Sowle

The A. Richard Oliver Prize in French – Joseph Figura, Henry Leslie

Dr. Delia Lagar and George Jaques Böhm Endowed Prize – Raishmary

Betancourt, Ganiah Bracy, Alissa Damian, Ty Laughlin

The Dr. Mariano Garcia ’39 Award in Mathematics – Paige Mihalik, Aimee Toscano

The Patterson, Atchison, Shaub, Dorwart and Thomas Mathematics Award – Gauravpreet Singh

Barbara Ransohoff Burnett Prize in Music – Liana Kerr Luciano

The Nicholas C. and Josephine C. Tucci Memorial Prize in Music – Even Berry, James Phillips

The Samuel Jones Prize in Chemistry and Physics – Madison Ramsey

The Josephine Markley Prize in Physics – Nathaniel Harden

The Mr. Thomas V. Fritz Memorial Prize – Kyra Blauth, Michael Burke, Christian Dwimoh

The Matthew Brown Ringland Prize in Social Sciences – Elizabeth Sprowls, Jordyn White

The Richard R. Martin Prize in Psychology – Cassandra Carr

The Robert Harbison Bible Prize – Natalie Black, Maggie Ensign

Leadership and Service Awards

The Paul L. Reardon Award – Ella Phillips, Jacob Pugh

The Maurice Cleveland Waltersdorf Award for Innovative Leadership – Kayla Daugherty, Jacob Lee

The Irene Kennedy Williams Endowed Prize – Joseph Ioli

The W. Edward Sell Distinguished Service Award – Sofia Jenkins

The Coblentz-Silliman Leadership Prize – Patrick Duggan

The David K. Scarborough Leadership Award – Mia Simpson, Gage Watson

The Donald W. Ebbert Award – Dawson Dietz, Sydney Snyder

Legacy of Leadership Award – Joseph Ioli

A. Michael Pratt Endowed Scholarship Award – Traceylynn Kariuki, Mattison McDonald, Austin Milliner

The Frank Family Prize for Leadership in the Communication Arts – George Francis, Madeline Heiser

Recognition for Awards of Other Occasions

Betty and Bill Saalbach Adam Smith Silver Pin Award – Linh Khuat

The Trelka Prize for Original Research in the Life Sciences – Vaishnavi S. Peyyety (1st Prize), Julia F. Hurwitz (2nd Prize)

The James W. Gargano Memorial Award – Paul Collier

The Michael Missentgis Athletic Memorial Award – Roclen M. Bettura

The Pete Kimmel Prize – Ian M. Baughman

The Steve Zanolli ‘43 Football Student-Athlete Award – Justin T. Johns

The Vira I. Heinz Travel Study Award – Ganiah L. Bracy, Alissa C. Damian, Shayla N. Simmons, Jamie Solis

The Rule, Hughes, Murphy Award – Joshua R. Chambers, Alma Dardari, Faith B. Fetsko, Megan M. Joyce, Maria F. Paluda, Andrew J. Platt, Ethan W. Weismantle

The Geary Award for Freshmen – Srilekha P. Choudary, Dove Q. Corrette-Bennett, James A. Skroupa, Natalie Salazar, Astrid R. Valladares

The Walker Award for Sophomores – Selah E. Calacan, Alice D. Cunningham, Patrick M. Duggan, Grant Douglas-John Gonot, Ainsley S. Huang, Zackary C. Huwel, Cameron E. Moss, Abigail L. Rannigan, Brynne M. Stewart, Julia E. Woomer, Evan A. Wray

The Kelso Award for Juniors – KeriAnn Beard, Noah K. Bier, Kaya J. Chilson, Anastacia T. Didovich, Veronica J. Hess, Ty C. Laughlin, Seth A. Nicolette, Hailey E. Packard, Vaishnavi S. Peyyety, Ella J. Phillips

J. Robert Maxwell ’43 Student Internship – Courtney M. Actis, Akansha S. Das, Nicholas R. Gearhart, Kelsi L. Johnson, Nicole E. Kondrich, Haley A. Lawyer, Veronica Lezeau, John R. Mazza, Abigail J. Staub, Michael J. Wageley

The Barbara Betler Greb and Edward Martin Greb Student International Travel Award – Caris M. Allen, Rowan Angstadt, Oyunsuvd Bat-Erdene, Dena K. Bier, Alissa C. Damian, Alma Dardari, Kayla B. Daugherty, Madison V. Deiseroth, Grant Douglas-John Gonot, Leila E. Johnson, Liana E. Kerr Luciano, Isabella A. Naddeo, Kendall M. Obley, Sara L. Reyes, Kaitlin M. Smith, Theodore L. Tolliver, Meadow M. Twaddle, Kalea F. Umali

Franklin Internship Award – Matthew D. Allgeier, Cassandra E. Carr, Meghan M. Dryburgh, Gia K. Monte, Sonya M. Mumper, Nolan B. Rehrig, Shri R. Sathish, Maanas M. Shah

Matthew Brown Fellowship – Chase J. Grinnell, Sierra G. Kuzak, Ty C. Laughlin, Joseph M. Panahandeh, Vaishnavi S. Peyyety, Nidhi Pulicherla, Maanas M. Shah, Michaela J. Shellem, Gauravpreet Singh, Clay T. Yeager

Mazingira Research Grant – Jonathan A. Grabowski, Ty C. Laughlin

Merck Internships for Excellence in Science Program – Sierra G. Kuzak, Vaishnavi S. Peyyety, Abigail J. Staub, Victoria P. Stracci, Michael J. Wageley

Edwin M. Linton Endowment for Internships – Meghan M. Dryburgh

Recognition of National Awards

2023-2024 Fulbright U.S. Student Award to Mexico – Aidan A. Mendez (Finalist)

2023-2024 Fulbright U.S. Student Award to Slovak Republic – Jillian G. Curtis (Finalist)

2023-2024 Fulbright U.S. Student Award to Columbia – Elizabeth K. Sprowls (Finalist)

2023-2024 Fulbright U.S. Student Award to Germany – Jade T. Pontious (Finalist)

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, proudly located in Washington, Pennsylvania, is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu or call 888-W-AND-JAY.