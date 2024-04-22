W&J recognizes students at annual Honors Convocation

WASHINGTON, PA (April 22, 2024)—Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) held its annual Honors Convocation Thursday, April 18, at First Presbyterian Church to recognize students who have earned various academic, leadership and service awards throughout the 2023-24 academic year.
Awards categories included Departmental and Book Prizes, Academic Prizes and Awards, Leadership and Service Awards, Recognition for Awards of Other Occasions and Recognition of National Awards.
Below is a comprehensive list of students and their awards by category.
Departmental and Book Prizes
“Many academic departments annually recognize the intellectual curiosity and scholarly accomplishments of the best advanced-level students in their programs.”
-Dr. Melissa Cook, associate dean for Academic Affairs and associate professor of communication arts
Scholar in Art – Alyssa Beckett, Savannah Keough
Scholar in Biochemistry – Lisha Chadda
The Edwin Scott Linton Prize in Biology – Madison Osborn
The Benjamin Franklin Prize – Luke Lestini
The Jesse W. Lazear Prize in Chemistry – Vaishnavi Peyyety, Amit Reddy
Scholar in Communication Arts – Hannah Haussman, Sofia Jenkins, McKenzie Rindt
The CIS Award for Independent Learning – Elijah Muzzi
Scholar in Conflict and Resolution Studies – Sofia Jenkins
The Walter Hudson Baker Prize in Economics – Scout Zaas
Scholar in Education – McKenna Gallagher
The John Livingston Lowes Prize in English – Henry Leslie, Andrew Rosari
The Henry Willson Temple Prize in History – Samantha Cobaugh, Steven Watts
The J. Adolph Schmitz Prize in Language – Elizabeth Sprowls
The Clyde Shepherd Atchison Prize – Paige Mihalik
Scholar in Music – Aidan Mendez
The Edward Moffat Weyer Prize in Philosophy – Samuel Stewart, Aisa Uhler
Robert Lloyd Mitchell Prize in Ancient Greek Philosophy – Aisa Uhler
The George Winchester Prize in Physics – Madison Ramsey
The James Clyde McGregor Prize in Political Science – Elizabeth Sprowls
The James Gillespie Blaine Prize in Political Science – Ian Baughman
Scholar in Psychology – Trinity Geedy-Gill, Abbigayle Fullem
Scholar in Sociology – Madison Johnson
Academic Prizes and Awards
“You are recognized this evening not only for your hard work and accomplishments but for the dedication—and even passion—behind those accomplishments. The award you receive reflects the admiration our College’s benefactors have for your achievements.”
-Dr. Michael McCracken, associate dean for Academic Affairs and professor of physics
The Steven M. Malinak Scholarship Award – Akansha Das
Dr. Emory A. Rittenhouse II Prize in Biology – Akansha Das
The Michael P. Rettger Memorial Academic Award – Michaela Shellem
The Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants Award – Katherine Brown
K. Wayne Robison Prize Fund – Morgan McGuire
The Adlai E. Michaels Prize – Andrew Platt
The Nicholas C. and Josephine C. Tucci Memorial Prize in Chemistry – Seth Nicolette, Hailey Packard, Noah Walsh
The Daniel Latchney Prize in Chemistry and Biochemistry – Lisha Chadda, Akansha Das, Esha Vaidya
CIS Award for Interdisciplinary Computing – George Francis
David and Kristin Steinberg Scholarship in Computing and Information Studies – Connor Kass
The Jennifer Lynn Oliver Prize in Theatre – Theresa Kinkley
The Dudley R. Johnson Prize in Theatre Arts – Rowan Angstadt, Nakota Blackelk-Noel
The Communication Arts ‘Winter Tales’ Prize for Top Script – Ganiah Bracy, Ella Gans
The Dr. Joseph M. Hanson ‘75 and Mrs. Mary Jane Hanson, M.Ed., Endowed Conflict Resolution Studies Prize – Susana Lopez
The Dr. Frederick H. Wilson Memorial Academic Prize in Economics – Kaden DiVito
The Maurice Cleveland Waltersdorf Prize in Economics – Justin Johns
The William G. and Belle M. Marshall Prize in Economics – Adalynn Cherry
The Charles P. Eaton Prize for Entrepreneurial Studies – Madison Buscemi, Oliver Kilgore
The James W. Hanna Prize in Education – Madison Burroughs, Steven Watts
The William M. and Saundra Stout Endowed Prize Fund in Education – Owen Petrisek, Emma Mianulli
The Emily Auld Memorial Prize in English – Andrew Rosario
The Robert L. ‘40 and Connie Ceisler Pre-Law English Award – Peyton Behling
The Gilbert Award in Old English Literature – Marissa Adams
Samuel Jones Classical Prize – Noah Walsh
Environmental Studies Prize – Natalie Ford, Jonathan Grabowski
The Maria Leonard Senior Book Award – Cassandra Carr, Matthias Hirst
The Alfred H. Sweet Prize in History – Leonardo Arencibia
The Walter S. Sanderlin Prize in History – Anna Stroup
Gordon E. Swartz History Fellowship – Veronica Hess
Scholar in International Studies – Jordyn White
The Richard S. Pett Academic Travel Award – Anthony Dandrea, A’Niyah Dixon, Sierra Kuzak, Arielle Sowle
The A. Richard Oliver Prize in French – Joseph Figura, Henry Leslie
Dr. Delia Lagar and George Jaques Böhm Endowed Prize – Raishmary
Betancourt, Ganiah Bracy, Alissa Damian, Ty Laughlin
The Dr. Mariano Garcia ’39 Award in Mathematics – Paige Mihalik, Aimee Toscano
The Patterson, Atchison, Shaub, Dorwart and Thomas Mathematics Award – Gauravpreet Singh
Barbara Ransohoff Burnett Prize in Music – Liana Kerr Luciano
The Nicholas C. and Josephine C. Tucci Memorial Prize in Music – Even Berry, James Phillips
The Samuel Jones Prize in Chemistry and Physics – Madison Ramsey
The Josephine Markley Prize in Physics – Nathaniel Harden
The Mr. Thomas V. Fritz Memorial Prize – Kyra Blauth, Michael Burke, Christian Dwimoh
The Matthew Brown Ringland Prize in Social Sciences – Elizabeth Sprowls, Jordyn White
The Richard R. Martin Prize in Psychology – Cassandra Carr
The Robert Harbison Bible Prize – Natalie Black, Maggie Ensign
Leadership and Service Awards
The Paul L. Reardon Award – Ella Phillips, Jacob Pugh
The Maurice Cleveland Waltersdorf Award for Innovative Leadership – Kayla Daugherty, Jacob Lee
The Irene Kennedy Williams Endowed Prize – Joseph Ioli
The W. Edward Sell Distinguished Service Award – Sofia Jenkins
The Coblentz-Silliman Leadership Prize – Patrick Duggan
The David K. Scarborough Leadership Award – Mia Simpson, Gage Watson
The Donald W. Ebbert Award – Dawson Dietz, Sydney Snyder
Legacy of Leadership Award – Joseph Ioli
A. Michael Pratt Endowed Scholarship Award – Traceylynn Kariuki, Mattison McDonald, Austin Milliner
The Frank Family Prize for Leadership in the Communication Arts – George Francis, Madeline Heiser
Recognition for Awards of Other Occasions
Betty and Bill Saalbach Adam Smith Silver Pin Award – Linh Khuat
The Trelka Prize for Original Research in the Life Sciences – Vaishnavi S. Peyyety (1st Prize), Julia F. Hurwitz (2nd Prize)
The James W. Gargano Memorial Award – Paul Collier
The Michael Missentgis Athletic Memorial Award – Roclen M. Bettura
The Pete Kimmel Prize – Ian M. Baughman
The Steve Zanolli ‘43 Football Student-Athlete Award – Justin T. Johns
The Vira I. Heinz Travel Study Award – Ganiah L. Bracy, Alissa C. Damian, Shayla N. Simmons, Jamie Solis
The Rule, Hughes, Murphy Award – Joshua R. Chambers, Alma Dardari, Faith B. Fetsko, Megan M. Joyce, Maria F. Paluda, Andrew J. Platt, Ethan W. Weismantle
The Geary Award for Freshmen – Srilekha P. Choudary, Dove Q. Corrette-Bennett, James A. Skroupa, Natalie Salazar, Astrid R. Valladares
The Walker Award for Sophomores – Selah E. Calacan, Alice D. Cunningham, Patrick M. Duggan, Grant Douglas-John Gonot, Ainsley S. Huang, Zackary C. Huwel, Cameron E. Moss, Abigail L. Rannigan, Brynne M. Stewart, Julia E. Woomer, Evan A. Wray
The Kelso Award for Juniors – KeriAnn Beard, Noah K. Bier, Kaya J. Chilson, Anastacia T. Didovich, Veronica J. Hess, Ty C. Laughlin, Seth A. Nicolette, Hailey E. Packard, Vaishnavi S. Peyyety, Ella J. Phillips
J. Robert Maxwell ’43 Student Internship – Courtney M. Actis, Akansha S. Das, Nicholas R. Gearhart, Kelsi L. Johnson, Nicole E. Kondrich, Haley A. Lawyer, Veronica Lezeau, John R. Mazza, Abigail J. Staub, Michael J. Wageley
The Barbara Betler Greb and Edward Martin Greb Student International Travel Award – Caris M. Allen, Rowan Angstadt, Oyunsuvd Bat-Erdene, Dena K. Bier, Alissa C. Damian, Alma Dardari, Kayla B. Daugherty, Madison V. Deiseroth, Grant Douglas-John Gonot, Leila E. Johnson, Liana E. Kerr Luciano, Isabella A. Naddeo, Kendall M. Obley, Sara L. Reyes, Kaitlin M. Smith, Theodore L. Tolliver, Meadow M. Twaddle, Kalea F. Umali
Franklin Internship Award – Matthew D. Allgeier, Cassandra E. Carr, Meghan M. Dryburgh, Gia K. Monte, Sonya M. Mumper, Nolan B. Rehrig, Shri R. Sathish, Maanas M. Shah
Matthew Brown Fellowship – Chase J. Grinnell, Sierra G. Kuzak, Ty C. Laughlin, Joseph M. Panahandeh, Vaishnavi S. Peyyety, Nidhi Pulicherla, Maanas M. Shah, Michaela J. Shellem, Gauravpreet Singh, Clay T. Yeager
Mazingira Research Grant – Jonathan A. Grabowski, Ty C. Laughlin
Merck Internships for Excellence in Science Program – Sierra G. Kuzak, Vaishnavi S. Peyyety, Abigail J. Staub, Victoria P. Stracci, Michael J. Wageley
Edwin M. Linton Endowment for Internships – Meghan M. Dryburgh
Recognition of National Awards
2023-2024 Fulbright U.S. Student Award to Mexico – Aidan A. Mendez (Finalist)
2023-2024 Fulbright U.S. Student Award to Slovak Republic – Jillian G. Curtis (Finalist)
2023-2024 Fulbright U.S. Student Award to Columbia – Elizabeth K. Sprowls (Finalist)
2023-2024 Fulbright U.S. Student Award to Germany – Jade T. Pontious (Finalist)
