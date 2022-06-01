W&J Senior Takes Artistic Talents to Atlanta for Magellan Project

WASHINGTON, PA (June 1, 2022) – Samantha Sonnet ‘22 took her artistic talents to Atlanta, GA, during the 2022 spring semester for her Magellan project.

Sonnet’s original Magellan project was to study art in Italy and Greece, but the pandemic and subsequent international travel restrictions unfortunately forced her to modify her proposal.

“I learned that you can still make the best of something even if it wasn’t your original plan,” she said. “I decided to reapply because I came to W&J with the hope of travelling for a Magellan experience, and I wasn’t going to let the pandemic ruin that for me.”

Sonnet used her trip to Atlanta to study classical and contemporary art at the High Museum of Art and the Savannah College of Art and Design.

As a studio art major, Sonnet believes this experience was integral to her professional and personal growth.

“I think the Magellan project helped me to expand my knowledge and exposure not only as an artist by visiting the artistic hub of Atlanta, but also classically by visiting museums and seeing well-known pieces,” she said. “I visited new and unfamiliar places and met with new people, which allowed me to branch out socially and network professionally.”

Sonnet also believes her educational experience at W&J, along with her Magellan project, prepared her for her next endeavor of attending graduate school at Carnegie Mellon University to study art management.

“I credit my acceptance to CMU due to the mentorship of professor Patrick Schmidt [professor of art] and Dr. Stevie Berberick [assistant professor of communication arts],” Sonnet said. “They went above and beyond to help me as a student during my time here, and I created strong bonds with both of them. I know they will continue to support me and make sure I reach my goals.”

W&J’s Magellan project allows students to create a highly customized opportunity to pursue their passions. At W&J, your passion is Founded Here.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, proudly located in Washington, Pa., is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness, and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu, or call 888-W-AND-JAY.