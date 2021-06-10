W&J Student Earns Engineering Scholarship for Dual Degree Pursuit at Washington University

WASHINGTON, PA (June 10, 2021)—Brannon Boyd ’21 didn’t know his path at Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) would culminate in his earning both a bachelor’s and master’s degree, nor did he imagine that being a part of the program would earn him a scholarship toward his latter degree.

When the physics major and math minor first entered W&J, he hadn’t yet learned about the College’s advantageous partnership with Washington University in St. Louis (WUSTL) that allows W&J students to spend 3 years at each institution under a dual enrollment agreement to obtain both a Bachelor and Master of Science degrees.

“I started out in pursuit of Physics bright-eyed about getting to learn about the fundamental nature of how things work. Mid-way through first semester freshman year I learned about the ability to get a degree in physics and engineering allowing for me to complete my original plan as well as deepen my understanding of mechanisms with engineering along with broaden my potential career paths,” Brannon said.

After discovering W&J’s engineering program partnerships with Washington University, Columbia University, and Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), Brannon was intrigued—and had a choice to make.

“I did not have a direct post-graduation goal, and this allowed for more flexibility. I was enticed by aerospace engineering and both WUSTL and CWRU had programs for it,” he said. “I ended up going for WUSTL since they offered a tuition discount for the master’s, and they made the process of transitioning really easy.”

As a dual-enrolled student, Brannon was able to secure WUSTL’s Kenneth L. Jerina Prize for Outstanding Dual Degree or Transfer Student in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science to defray tuition costs. Brannon’s skills—honed at W&J—have helped him prepare for the rigors of the work at WUSTL and, as he describes, given him a “leg up” in the program as he’s worked with computer languages and software included Python, MATLAB, and LaTeX through courses at W&J.

Brannon is set for a December 2021 graduation from W&J. Following his graduation, he plans to pursue a career in aerospace engineering, but is open to other possibilities afforded to him by the versatility of his engineering degree.

About Washington & Jefferson College

