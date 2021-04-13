W&J student receives national Hispanic honor society award

WASHINGTON, PA (April 13, 2021)—Washington & Jefferson College junior Clara Sherwood is one of just four undergraduate students in the nation to receive a study abroad award from the Sigma Delta Pi National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society.

Clara plans to study abroad in Sevilla, Spain during Fall 2021 to complement her designed major, Music & Conflict Resolution, to learn about the Spanish music genre, Flamenco.

“Since I designed a major in Music & Conflict Resolution, I know that I need to not only understand and study music from an ethnomusicological perspective, but also to be able to perform different music genres from across the world,” Clara said.

This experience will not be Clara’s first one abroad. She previously completed an independent study in Morocco and Spain as part of W&J’s Magellan Project, which supports student learning experiences around the world. She also traveled to Senegal and the Gambia on a W&J-sponsored trip led by Dr. Buba Misawa. Clara also completed a virtual internship with the U.S. Embassy to Libya to contribute to her international education, and was selected for the highly competitive Critical Language Scholarship through the U.S. Department of State in 2020 but had to cancel the travel component of the immersive language-acquisition program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to her studies, Clara has created her own website to share refugee and immigrant stories and led the charge to bring the Refugee Voices series to W&J, giving students the opportunity to hear refugees share their experiences first-hand.

“As an aspiring international public servant, experience abroad is crucial to developing necessary language skills, adaptability, and cultural fluency that can’t be gained elsewhere. I’m grateful to W&J for helping me to achieve my goals,” Clara said.

