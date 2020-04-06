W&J Supports Local Businesses with Dine-Out Wednesdays

Students take a selfie outside of local coffee shop Chicco Baccello in downtown Washington during a photo shoot May 1, 2019 at Washington & Jefferson College.

WASHINGTON, PA (April 6, 2020)—COVID-19 may have prevented everyone from congregating at local restaurants, but it hasn’t stopped Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) students from enjoying food from their favorite local spots.

While most students have gone to their family homes during this time of sheltering in place, the College is still housing a small group for whom W&J is their only option. Those students and the College are following safety standards from the Centers for Disease Control as well as guidelines put in place by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to maintain social distance, limit travel, and help to prevent the rapid spread of the virus.

To help morale on campus and support the surrounding community, Vice President of Student Life and Dean of Students Eva Chatterjee-Sutton has instituted a weekly dine-out meal on Wednesdays, paid for by the Dean.

Students are sent a weekly email with the restaurant of the week selected from W&J’s Business Ambassador program—which links students with discounts at local businesses—and a menu for that establishment. Students make their selections and submit orders to the Division of Student Life on W&J’s campus via email. Then on Wednesday, the students may come pick up their orders—while maintaining appropriate social distance—from a central location on campus. The students are invited to stay in the common area, while practicing social distancing or to take the food back to their residence.

W&J Dining is providing two take-away meals each day for the small group of students who continue to reside on campus, and ordering from local businesses has provided more available food options, and is a way for students to try new things while also supporting the businesses.

In this time of uncertainty for many local business owners, the relationship with W&J has remained an important constant.

“I applaud our Downtown business owners who have quickly shifted their business operations, either by creating a brand-new online ordering system, or beginning to offer contact free delivery and carryout. However, it’s still a challenging time to be a small business owner and we are very appreciative of W&J’s commitment to supporting the independent businesses that make up our Downtown community,” said Sarah Collier, Main Street Manager for Downtown Washington.

