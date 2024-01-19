W&J to hold virtual financial aid session for prospective students

WASHINGTON, PA (January 19, 2024) – Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) will host a Virtual Financial Aid Session Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m. for high school seniors and their families.

Participants can expect a comprehensive overview of the financial aid application process. To register for the session, visit wandj.co/jan31virtualfinaid.

“Financial aid can be a daunting and confusing part of the admissions process,” said Jeff DeRubbo, director of financial aid. “Our aim, especially with this virtual session, is to provide families with the tools and information to understand the process.”

Topics will include guidance on completing the new simplified version of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the timeline of financial aid offers, how to handle special circumstances and an overview of important dates between now and the fall 2024 semester.

First-year students have various aid options available to them, including scholarships, institutional aid, state and federal grants, loans and other outside scholarships.

W&J provides an unsurpassed quality education that is affordable and accessible for all students and their families. One hundred percent of W&J students receive some type of institutional funding.

This past fall, W&J was named a Top 50 “Best Value School” by U.S. News & World Report nationwide among national liberal arts colleges.

The College also ranked No. 3 on Niche’s 2024 “Best Value Colleges in the Pittsburgh Area” and earned a Top 25 spot on College Raptor’s “Most Affordable Hidden Gem Colleges for the Middle Class.”

For more information, visit washjeff.edu/future-students/financial-aid-affordability.

