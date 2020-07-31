W&J to Induct 24 Class of 2020 Members into The Phi Beta Kappa Society

WASHINGTON, PA (July 30, 2020) – Washington & Jefferson College’s Class of 2020 includes 24 members who will be inducted into The Phi Beta Kappa Society. The students will be inducted to W&J’s chapter, Kappa of Pennsylvania, during a virtual ceremony on Aug. 1, prior to the College’s 221st Virtual Commencement Ceremony.

“We’re incredibly impressed by the academic achievements and character of the newest members of Kappa of Pennsylvania, and we’re particularly proud that that they maintained their commitment to academic excellence as they completed their studies amid the unprecedented challenges that the spring 2020 semester presented,” said Kappa of Pennsylvania President David Kieran, Ph.D., assistant professor of History.

Phi Beta Kappa, founded at the College of William and Mary in 1776, is the country’s oldest and best-known honor society. The Kappa of Pennsylvania chapter at Washington & Jefferson College was recognized in 1937. Members of Phi Beta Kappa have demonstrated high academic achievement, intellectual curiosity, and commitment to the liberal arts. Only about 10 percent of higher education institutions in the U.S. have Phi Beta Kappa chapters and less than 10 percent of arts and sciences graduates at these institutions are invited into membership – this results in one of the most selective invitation processes in the nation. The membership includes 17 U.S. Presidents, 38 U.S. Supreme Court Justices, and more than 130 Nobel Laureates.

W&J’s Class of 2020 inductees are:

Abigail Lynne Adams

Maxwell James Box

Andrew James Cipriano

Andrew Donatelli

Molly Jean Doran

Lucy Elkin

Jacob Matthew Fabian

Benjamin Lawrence Freedman

Maximillian Ocheaje George

Jessica Nicole Gibson

Sarah Isaac

Gillian Noel Kasper

Dia Rose Lusk

Mark Angelo Mandak

Maura Lee McLay

Marisa Rosario

Caitlin Marie Shellhamer

Laurel H. Sipe

Jessica Sydney Skobel

Darian Fay Stapleton

Katherine Starr

Nathaniel Joseph Tang

Jordan Edward Thomas

Alex York

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, located in Washington, Pa., is a selective liberal arts college founded in 1781. Committed to providing each of its students with the highest-quality undergraduate education available, W&J offers a traditional arts and sciences curriculum emphasizing interdisciplinary study and independent study work. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu, or call 888-W-AND-JAY.