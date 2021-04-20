W&J to Induct Class of 2021 Members into The Phi Beta Kappa Society

WASHINGTON, PA (April 20, 2021) – Washington & Jefferson College’s Class of 2021 includes 24 members who will be inducted into The Phi Beta Kappa Society. The students will be inducted to W&J’s chapter, Kappa of Pennsylvania, during a virtual ceremony on May 6. They will also be recognized during Honors Convocation, which can be viewed via livestream on April 22.

“These students have maintained high academic and character standards during what have been challenging and unprecedented times. We are incredibly proud of their continued commitment to academic excellence as they pivoted time and again to complete their studies over the past year,” said Kappa of Pennsylvania President David Kieran, Ph.D., assistant professor of History.

Phi Beta Kappa, founded at the College of William and Mary in 1776, is the country’s oldest and best-known honor society. The Kappa of Pennsylvania chapter at Washington & Jefferson College was recognized in 1937. Members of Phi Beta Kappa have demonstrated high academic achievement, intellectual curiosity, and commitment to the liberal arts. Only about 10 percent of higher education institutions in the U.S. have Phi Beta Kappa chapters and less than 10 percent of arts and sciences graduates at these institutions are invited into membership – this results in one of the most selective invitation processes in the nation. The membership includes 17 U.S. Presidents, 38 U.S. Supreme Court Justices, and more than 130 Nobel Laureates.

W&J’s Class of 2021 Phi Beta Kappa inductees are:

• Garrett Barilar

• Dylan Bertovich

• Erik Blasic

• Kennedii Brock

• Sethin Burrier

• Sofia Carrasco

• Noah Hoffman

• Hannah Johnston

• Nadia Khusro

• Sydney Kightlinger

• Samantha Kramer

• Parker Laughlin

• Donovan Luersen

• Elizabeth Mack

• James Mastran

• Cassandra Muhr

• Miala Palaima

• Benjamin Peticca

• Matthew Prezioso

• Jerrik Rydbom

• Stephen Rydzak

• Sarah Sieber

• Brendan Troesch

• Leslie Watkins

