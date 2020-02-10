W&J to Install Car Charging Stations with Support of West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund

WASHINGTON, PA (Feb. 10, 2020) — Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) has received a $25,000 grant from West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund (WPPSEF) for the installation of up to six electric car charging stations on campus.

The College is in the process of determining the exact locations for each of the charging stations, which will be installed in the spring of 2020.

“We are so thankful for the continued support of West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund,” said Corey Young, Director of W&J’s Center for Energy Policy and Management (CEPM). “This project is an important step in continuing to develop W&J as an environmentally friendly campus.”

Last year, the College received a $13,400 grant from WPPSEF to support the W&J Living Energy Laboratory, a program that leverages W&J’s energy-efficient facilities to demonstrate sustainable policies, tools, and practices.

The W&J Living Energy Laboratory consists of a series of interactive tours around W&J’s campus during the 2018-19 academic year that highlight the ways in which the College is working to reduce its benchmark 16,945 metric tons of carbon produced per year. The tour includes a technical discussion of the College’s solar array, a review of the key features included in the design of the College’s LEED Silver Certified Swanson Science Center, and an explanation of the College’s other energy-saving programs.

Once installed, the car charging stations will be included in future tours conducted as part of the W&J Living Energy Laboratory.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, located in Washington, Pa., is a selective liberal arts college founded in 1781. Committed to providing each of its students with the highest-quality undergraduate education available, W&J offers a traditional arts and sciences curriculum emphasizing interdisciplinary study and independent study work. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu, or call 888-W-AND-JAY.

About the West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund (WPPSEF)

The West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund (WPPSEF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that invests in the deployment of sustainable energy technologies that benefit West Penn Power ratepayers in Pennsylvania. WPPSEF investments are focused in three broad categories:

– Deployment of sustainable and clean energy technologies;

– Deployment of energy efficiency and conservation technologies; and

– Facilitating economic development, environmental betterment, and public education as they relate to sustainable energy deployment in the WPP service region.

Visit http://www.wppsef.org for further information. YouTube – Listen to what out project partners have to say about us.