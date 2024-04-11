W&J to present spring play April 11-13

WASHINGTON, PA (April 11, 2024)—Washington & Jefferson College’s Department of Communication Arts presents “Incorruptible” from Thursday, April 11, through Saturday, April 13.

All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Olin Fine Arts Center, located at 285 East Wheeling Street. Admission is free.

“Incorruptible” is a dark comedy about the Dark Ages. It takes place in Priseaux, France, in the year 1250.

Here’s a synopsis of the plot:

The river flooded again last week, the chandler’s shop burned to the ground, and Saint Foy, the patron of the local monastery, hasn’t worked a miracle in thirteen years. In other words, the Dark Ages look pretty dark.

All eyes turn to the Pope, whose promised visit will surely encourage other pilgrims and restore the abbey to its former glory. That is, until a rival church claims to possess the authentic relics of Saint Foy—and their bones are working miracles.

All seems lost until the destitute monks take a lesson from a larcenous one-eyed minstrel, who teaches them an outrageous new way to pay old debts.

The spring play is directed by Daniel Shaw, assistant professor of communication arts and director of Olin Fine Arts Center.

For more information, visit wjfinearts.org/event/incorruptible.

