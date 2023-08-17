W&J welcomes Class of 2027

Washington & Jefferson College welcomed a new class of first-year students Wednesday, Aug. 16, and kicked off a week-long variety of orientation events.

“This is a terrific new class,” said W&J College President Dr. John C. Knapp. “They bring exceptional talent and even greater diversity to our growing student body.”

W&J’s incoming class includes over 360 students from 16 states, the District of Columbia and eight international countries.

The College also set a record with transfer students, bringing in 40 students for the 2023-24 academic year.

The incoming class is also the most racially and ethnically diverse population of students.

“We’re excited to welcome the Class of 2027 to campus,” said Dr. Tracey Sheetz, vice president of enrollment. “It is a rewarding moment for our admissions team to witness the results of their recruitment efforts by officially welcoming their students into our College community.”

After first-year students moved in and had lunch with their families, they had the opportunity to meet their residence hall community. At the same time, parents attended the “Parenting for Student Success” session hosted by President and Mrs. Knapp before saying goodbye during the “Farewell to Families.”

The evening featured a family reception for parents, hosted by the Divisions of Admissions and Student Life, while the students enjoyed a block party hosted by President and Mrs. Knapp.

W&J’s Forge Your Foundation Orientation includes programming across the following themes: transitioning to college, beginning your academic journey, creating connections and building a strong community.

Orientation will conclude Tuesday, Aug. 22, with matriculation and the crossing of the seal, a W&J tradition that formally marks the beginning and end of a W&J student’s journey.

The Matriculation Ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. in the Ross Family Recreation Center.

Classes for the entire campus community begin Wednesday, Aug. 23.

One fun stat: Nick is the most popular male name, and Emma is the most popular female name.

For more information regarding orientation for first-year, commuter and transfer students, visit washjeff.edu/orientation.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, proudly located in Washington, Pennsylvania, is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world.