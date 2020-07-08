W&J’s Commitment to Cleanliness

Written: July 8, 2020
Last Updated: July 8, 2020

Category: ,

Tagged:

old main

We commit to provide the cleanest campus environment possible. We will uphold this commitment by doing our part and making the role of community members clear and achievable so they can do their part.

Our Part

We will implement enhanced cleaning procedures that are aligned with CDC guidance and best-practice approaches, which include but are not limited to the following:

  • Increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting the campus while providing special emphasis to high traffic areas, such as restrooms and common spaces;
  • Deploying enhanced cleaning and disinfecting methods, materials and equipment;
  • Installing sanitizing stations at the entrances of all buildings on campus;
  • Providing sanitizing supplies in all classrooms, the Clark Family Library, the Eaton Fitness Center, dining venues and other high-traffic common spaces;
  • Improving air quality and ventilation in all buildings across campus;
  • Encouraging and providing for proper personal hygiene practices, physical distancing, and personal protective equipment.

Your Part

To uphold our pledge, we need your help. The community at large will play a critical role in keeping campus clean and safe. We believe that we can protect each other if we all adopt a “clean as you go” philosophy. Cleaning as you go encompasses the following:

  • Cleaning surfaces before and after use;
  • Keeping work areas and public spaces organized and clutter free;
  • Promptly placing equipment in proper spaces;
  • Promptly placing trash and recycling in appropriate receptacles.

As a community, each of us has the responsibility to protect not only ourselves, but one another. These responsibilities include the following behaviors that will enhance safety for all:

  • Wearing face masks when indoors or in close proximity of others outside;
  • Promoting physical distancing;
  • Practicing proper hygiene, including frequent hand washing;
  • Covering coughs and sneezes with the bend in your arm;
  • Staying home when sick;
  • Reporting issues that need cleaning attention;
  • Disinfecting high touch surfaces in your personal areas frequently.

All W&J community members will sign the Pledge to Promote Safety and be committed to follow these behavioral guidelines on a daily basis. Through these coordinated efforts, we can help to keep our community members safe and give renewed meaning to “Together We Thrive.”

Related Articles

Business Ambassador Program Logo

W&J Supports Local Businesses with Dine-Out Wednesdays

April 6, 2020
Response to July 7 ICE Policy Announcement

Response to July 7 ICE Policy Announcement

July 8, 2020
Students play games in Beau Hall as part of a photo shoot November 21, 2019 at Washington & Jefferson College.

How to stay connected and avoid self-isolating while social distancing 

March 27, 2020

Stay informed with official updates from Washington & Jefferson College.

CORONA VIRUS UPDATES