W&J’s Jaywant receives award for doctoral dissertation on India

WASHINGTON, PA (November 21, 2023) – Washington & Jefferson College’s Dr. Ketaki Jaywant, assistant professor of history, was recently awarded UCLA’s Center for India and South Asia’s Sardar Patel Award.

Dr. Jaywant won the award for her doctoral dissertation titled “Secularizing Caste: Mapping Nineteenth-Century Anti-caste Politics in Western India.”

“I am excited to receive the Sardar Patel Award for the best dissertation,” said Dr. Jaywant. “Not only is the award prestigious, but it also allows me to share my work with the members of the Indian diaspora in the United States who have sponsored the award.”

The Sardar Patel Award annually recognizes the top doctoral dissertation on various aspects of modern India in any United States university or academic institution granting a Ph.D.

In 2021, Dr. Jaywant successfully defended her dissertation and completed her Ph.D. at the University of Minnesota.

Dr. Jaywant also holds a Master of Philosophy degree in political studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University, a Master of Arts degree from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Mumbai.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, proudly located in Washington, Pennsylvania, is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu or call 888-W-AND-JAY.