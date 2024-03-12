W&J’s Medley to conduct Washington Symphony March 16 and 17

WASHINGTON, PA (March 12, 2024) – The Washington Symphony Orchestra (WSO) will perform its next concert series, “Fun and Games,” Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17, at Washington & Jefferson College’s (W&J) Olin Fine Arts Center.

Tickets start at just $17 and can be purchased online at washsym.org, by calling 1-888-71-TICKETS or at the door. W&J students, faculty and staff are eligible to receive two complimentary tickets.

The performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. March 16 and 3 p.m. March 17 in the Olin Theater.

Dr. Susan Medley, director of choral activities and professor of music at W&J, will serve as the guest conductor.

“I have really enjoyed preparing this concert with the musicians of the Washington Symphony Orchestra,” Dr. Medley shared. “It is a pleasure to make music with them and with the W&J faculty and students who play in the orchestra.”

These concerts will also feature local high school students participating in the WSO’s Side-By-Side Program.

“I’ve been impressed with the WSO’s Side-By-Side education program, which offers advanced high school students the opportunity to play next to the symphony musicians and make music at a high level,” added Dr. Medley. “As a performer and educator, I appreciate what a powerful experience this is, both for the students and for the orchestral musicians who mentor them during the rehearsals.”

“Fun and Games” will include music from movies, cartoons, video games and more, even a few surprises, according to Dr. Medley.

William Cameron, professor emeritus of communication arts at W&J, and the South Hills Children’s Choir will also be featured.

For more information, visit www.wjfinearts.org.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, proudly located in Washington, Pennsylvania, is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu or call 888-W-AND-JAY.