W&J’s Olin Theater to host Oscar-nominated short films screening

WASHINGTON, PA (March 8, 2024) – Washington & Jefferson College’s (W&J) Olin Fine Arts Center will showcase Oscar-nominated short films March 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the Olin Theater.

Friday night will feature live-action nominated films, and Saturday night will include animated nominated films.

The cost is $10 for students and $12 for adults. W&J students, faculty and staff may attend for free by providing their college ID.

Both screenings are rated R: Restricted; Children Under 17 Require Accompanying Parent or Adult Guardian.

A video trailer is available to view here.

The 96th Oscars ceremony will be broadcast Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. on ABC.

For more information, contact the Olin box office at 724-223-6546.

