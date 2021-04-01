W&J’s Pandemic Planners

The logistics of navigating as a liberal arts college through the daunting perils of a continuing global pandemic aren’t for the faint of heart. But don’t tell that to the teams of tireless W&J faculty, staff, students and trustees, as well as more than a few dedicated alumni experts, who have been leading the charge on the College’s behalf.

The W&J COVID-19 Response Team has met regularly since March 2020 to plan for a wide range of potential scenarios, and it recently expanded this work with the appointment of several subcommittees. The team, comprised of campus community members, has collaborated closely with other colleges and universities and sought input from leaders of W&J’s board of trustees, faculty, and student body as it shapes safety plans for campus.

Like the Fall 2020 plan, the Spring 2021 plan is informed by the best available guidance from the federal CDC, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Health, American College Health Association, and local healthcare partners, according to the Team. It will be updated as necessary to reflect any new guidelines or restrictions that may be recommended in response to a future resurgence of the COVID.

W&J also has been able to tap the health care expertise of its alumni, who have volunteered along with W&J employees to lead W&J’s Clinical Advisory Council. The clinical team has met frequently this past summer and fall to advise W&J on COVID topics and best practices and has been instrumental in ensuring the safety of faculty, staff and students.

Kudos to the following alumni members of the Clinical Advisory Council:

Leonard Blass ’74, M.D., is a retired director of infectious disease at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Ohio.

Amy Hartman ’98, Ph.D., works at UPMC in the Center for Vaccine Research in Pittsburgh. She recently published a paper on COVID and has been in the Pittsburgh press for her work with the virus.

Katie Palladino ’12, MPH, CPH, is an infection preventionist at UPMC in Pittsburgh.

Keith Ghezzi ’77, M.D., is a managing director with alvarez & marsal healthcare industry group in Washington, D.C. His expertise is in emergency medicine.

And to W&J’s own panel representatives: