W&J’s Space Pioneers

Patrick McCormick ’62, Ph.D. – Physicist and retired principal investigator of NASA’s SAGE (Stratospheric Aerosol and Gas Experiment) research program; endowed professor and co-director of Hampton University’s Center for Atmospheric Sciences

Neal Pellis ’66, Ph.D. – NASA research scientist, retired; studied the effects of long-duration, extreme-environment space exploration on biological systems at the cellular and molecular levels; named on several U.S. patents relating to ex vivo-derived, mineralized, three-dimensional bone constructs

Allan Tylka ’77 – Astrophysicist at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Michael Paraska ’90 – Aeronautics research directorate reimbursable projects manager at Analytical Mechanics Associates at the NASA Langley Research Center

Michael Hill ’96, Ph.D. – Physicist and research faculty at Hampton University’s Center for Atmospheric Sciences

Charles Hill ’97, Ph.D. – Physicist, instrument scientist, and co-principal investigator of NASA’s SAGE III and IV (Stratospheric Aerosol and Gas Experiment) research program

Catherine Davis-Takacs ’04, Ph.D. – Neuroscientist and research faculty in the U.S. Department of Defense’s Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, within its Department of Pharmacology and Molecular Therapeutics; runs a NASA-funded research program to study the potential effects of low-level radiation on space travelers

Kevin Leavor ’07 – Scientist at Science Systems and Applications Inc.; contributing to NASA’s SAGE research program

Angela Watson ’08 – Project resource analyst at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab in Los Angeles, which is managed by CalTech; supports NASA’s SphereX research project, which will map the earth and more than 300 galaxies from space, starting in 2024

Samuel Schaub ’18 and Garrett French ’18 – Interns at the NASA Langley Research Center on the Stratospheric Aerosol and Gas Experiment III-International Space Station (SAGE III-ISS) in the summer of 2017

Brach Herzig ’20 – Research intern with Davis-Takacs ’04 at the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, Md., in the summer of 2019; presented research at the NASA 2020 Human Research Program Investigator’s Workshop

Alexas Iams ’21 – Intern at the NASA Langley Research Center producing research-quality analyses and analysis software related to the on-orbit operation of SAGE III-ISS in the summer of 2020

Julia Schaffer ’21 – Research assistant with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, within its Department of Pharmacology and Molecular Therapeutics, working alongside Davis-Takacs ’04 on a NASA-funded research program to study the potential effects of low-level radiation on space travelers; research intern with Davis-Takacs ’04 at the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, Md., in the summer of 2019; presented research at the NASA 2020 Human Research Program Investigator’s Workshop