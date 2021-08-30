Created: August 30, 2021  |  Last Updated: August 30, 2021  |  Category: ,   |  Tagged:

W&J’s Space Pioneers

Space

Patrick McCormick ’62, Ph.D. Physicist and retired principal investigator of NASA’s SAGE (Stratospheric Aerosol and Gas Experiment) research program; endowed professor and co-director of Hampton University’s Center for Atmospheric Sciences

Neal Pellis ’66, Ph.D.NASA research scientist, retired; studied the effects of long-duration, extreme-environment space exploration on biological systems at the cellular and molecular levels; named on several U.S. patents relating to ex vivo-derived, mineralized, three-dimensional bone constructs

Allan Tylka ’77 – Astrophysicist at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Michael Paraska ’90 – Aeronautics research directorate reimbursable projects manager at Analytical Mechanics Associates at the NASA Langley Research Center

Michael Hill ’96, Ph.D.Physicist and research faculty at Hampton University’s Center for Atmospheric Sciences

Charles Hill ’97, Ph.D. Physicist, instrument scientist, and co-principal investigator of NASA’s SAGE III and IV (Stratospheric Aerosol and Gas Experiment) research program

Catherine Davis-Takacs ’04, Ph.D.Neuroscientist and research faculty in the U.S. Department of Defense’s Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, within its Department of Pharmacology and Molecular Therapeutics; runs a NASA-funded research program to study the potential effects of low-level radiation on space travelers

Kevin Leavor ’07 – Scientist at Science Systems and Applications Inc.; contributing to NASA’s SAGE research program

Angela Watson ’08 – Project resource analyst at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab in Los Angeles, which is managed by CalTech; supports NASA’s SphereX research project, which will map the earth and more than 300 galaxies from space, starting in 2024

Samuel Schaub ’18 and Garrett French ’18 – Interns at the NASA Langley Research Center on the Stratospheric Aerosol and Gas Experiment III-International Space Station (SAGE III-ISS) in the summer of 2017

Brach Herzig ’20 – Research intern with Davis-Takacs ’04 at the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, Md., in the summer of 2019; presented research at the NASA 2020 Human Research Program Investigator’s Workshop

Alexas Iams ’21 – Intern at the NASA Langley Research Center producing research-quality analyses and analysis software related to the on-orbit operation of SAGE III-ISS in the summer of 2020

Julia Schaffer ’21 – Research assistant with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, within its Department of Pharmacology and Molecular Therapeutics, working alongside Davis-Takacs ’04 on a NASA-funded research program to study the potential effects of low-level radiation on space travelers; research intern with Davis-Takacs ’04 at the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, Md., in the summer of 2019; presented research at the NASA 2020 Human Research Program Investigator’s Workshop

