You’re Invited: Join Us for Courageous Conversations

Dear W&J Community,

As mentioned in President Knapp’s email, we are following up with details about the invitation to participate in a Courageous Conversation with Dr. Larry Roper. We are excited to launch this community-based work as a prelude to more sustained work that will make W&J a more inclusive and welcoming community. You are likely aware that the focus on inclusion is critical for the health and well-being of our community, highlighted by the fact that it is a stated priority of our Strategic Plan. We anticipate that your participation will help shape this work in making W&J a stronger institution in which we all thrive.

Please use this survey to indicate your interest in participating in a conversation. The survey asks you to indicate your preference of times so that we can make sure all sessions are balanced in terms of the number of participants. Sessions are delineated by constituency: student, faculty or staff. Each session is scheduled for an hour for about 10 participants per session and will be held virtually via Teams. Once the sign-up deadline has passed, you will receive a confirmation of your time slot along with an invitation to the Teams meeting.

We are excited by what we will learn through the Courageous Conversations. The information shared by you will be a critical factor in helping to define our current culture. More importantly, it will help us design a pathway forward to develop structures, supports and goals that will make W&J an inclusive campus for all of our current and future community members. Your voice matters in this conversation. We ask you to accept the invitation to help shape the future of W&J.

Best,

Dean Eva and Dean Frick