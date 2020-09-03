You’re Invited! Student Picnic on Sept. 6

As our quarantine period has ended for on campus students, we are excited to share our plans for socially distanced student events this semester. Safety is our top priority for these events and we have taken many steps to ensure that we are following not only the College’s Pledge to Promote Safety but also state and federal guidelines.

The College will host a virtual Matriculation Ceremony for first year students (Class of 2024) on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. As part of the final orientation educational programing, Matriculation includes the reading and agreeing to of the Peer-to-Peer Affirmation of Community Values by all first- year students. The virtual ceremony can be viewed on the W&J College YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Following the ceremony, all W&J students residing on campus are invited to attend a picnic hosted by Dr. John Knapp and his wife, Kelly. The picnic will feature a performance by the Brian Grilli band, and W&J Dining Services will provide picnic food served in to-go containers with plastic utensils.

In order to lead by example, we are using this opportunity to show students how they can enjoy outdoor activities on campus while practicing physical distancing. We have implemented several safety measures to ensure that we have ample space to hold this event safely, including having the band stage 20 feet away from student seating, and with student seating being at least six-feet apart. The lawn will be preset with individual W&J picnic blankets for each student, which you can take and use for weekly movies at the amphitheater, hosted by the Office of Student Activities. All students and staff will wear face masks at these events, and we encourage you to show your W&J pride by wearing your W&J branded masks.

Help Us Plan These Events for You!

We need your input so that we can give you the best possible experience at these events! We are planning to hold the picnic in more than one session to maintain social distancing. Tomorrow you will receive an email with a Qualtrics response survey about your attendance time for the picnic.

We look forward to seeing you!

John and Kelly Knapp