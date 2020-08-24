UPDATE: (11:31 a.m.): Zoom is reporting that they have identified the issue with their cloud service, and they are in the process of deploying a solution. Access to users in some regions has now been restored. Zoom will continue deploying the solution across their remaining cloud infrastructure. Service may continue to be intermittent throughout the day.

UPDATE (9:35 a.m.): ITS has confirmed that the Zoom platform continues to be down and that this is a global issue. We recommend using Microsoft Teams to conduct online courses until the Zoom platform issue is resolved.

Other campus services such as Sakai, Qualtrics, and email are not affected by this outage. If you need assistance with Teams or other campus technology services, please call the Helpdesk at 724-223-6022 from an off-campus phone, x6022 from on campus, or helpdesk@washjeff.edu.

9:19 a.m.: The Office of Information Technology Services has been notified of a Zoom outage affecting the service nationwide. This is an off-campus issue with the Zoom service itself; however, ITS is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

Thank you,

Office of Information Technology Services