New Nursing Degree Program Announced By Washington & Jefferson College

WASHINGTON, PA (May 9, 2023) – Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) today announced plans for a new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program to be taught in partnership with Washington Health System (WHS). The first students will enroll in the program in fall 2024.

“W&J has long been known for preparing students for success in the health professions,” said President John C. Knapp. “For nearly two and a half centuries, our graduates have been respected as physicians, dentists, and professionals in many other health-related fields. Our BSN program will be built on this strong foundation as we develop nurses with exceptional competence, leadership potential, and commitment to the highest ethical standards.”

A unique feature of the new program is a clinical partnership with Washington Health System, which has 126 years of experience in nursing education through its own 16-month diploma program. W&J and WHS Washington Hospital are located just one mile apart in Washington, PA, and the two institutions have enjoyed a close working relationship for many decades.

“W&J students will benefit from our state-of-the-art clinical instruction and facilities,” said WHS President and CEO, Brook Ward. “We are proud to partner with W&J for this BSN program. It will increase the number of nursing graduates locally, with hopes that they will stay in the area to ease the nursing labor shortage.”

The new program will help meet growing demand for highly qualified nurses in this region and across the nation. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics the job growth for nurses is outpacing other occupations in the United States.

Students can begin applying for the nursing program in July of 2023; the first cohort of nursing students will enroll at Washington & Jefferson College in the Fall of 2024. The students will reside on campus and participate in all aspects of W&J’s educational experience.

