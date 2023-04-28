Washington & Jefferson College Set to Honor Emerging Leaders

WASHINGTON, PA (April 14, 2023) – Washington & Jefferson College will honor high school students who have shown leadership skills throughout their community, school, or athletic teams at an emerging leaders’ event on May 3, 2023. Emerging leaders across the greater Washington D.C. area are receiving exclusive invitations to join Washington & Jefferson College at the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

Washington & Jefferson College believes that leaders are made, not born and our alumni network personifies this belief. Alumnus, David A. Ross ‘78, President, Atlantic Reality Companies. Inc. will provide perspective about the role Washington & Jefferson College had in his success. Alumna, Heather Painter ’13 will speak about her experience as a student and the opportunities that were made available to her. Painter currently serves as a Legislative Director at the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Our college is proud to recognize these leaders of tomorrow,” said President John C. Knapp, “From our founding during the Revolutionary War, we have prepared generations of young people to serve the common good.”

The Washington & Jefferson mission is to graduate people of uncommon integrity, competence and maturity who are effective lifelong learners and responsible citizens, who are prepared to contribute substantially to the world in which they live. Washington & Jefferson’s center for ethical leadership fosters the competencies and commitments to foster communities of respect and inclusion, provide leadership to resolve ethical issues and conflicts, and advocate for ethical values leading to change. The college has a culture that ensures all undergraduates benefit from an education uniquely designed to develop their individual potential as leaders.

Each student’s journey in ethical leadership begins when they arrive on campus as our student leaders invite you to affirm W&J’s Statement of Community Values. Established by our Student Government Association, this statement is the foundation for life together in a student community that shares a commitment to:

Promote a culture of respect throughout the College community;

Respect the privacy, property and freedom of others;

Practice personal and academic integrity and expect it from others;

Respect the dignity and work of all individuals; and

Promote the diversity of opinions, ideas, and backgrounds of others.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, proudly located in Washington, Pa., is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness, and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu, or call 888-W-AND-JAY.