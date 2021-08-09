Henry Memorial Gymnasium was updated in 2019 with air conditioning, new bleachers and a new floor. The renovation of the gymnasium, home site for W&J basketball, wrestling, and volleyball was made possible by a generous lead gift from Dr. E. Ronald Salvitti, Class of 1959, a Class of 2002 member of the W&J Athletic Hall of Fame. The gymnasium, originally built in 1970, is a state-of-the art facility with 1,000 new bleacher-style seats, a refurbished floor, HVAC, and offices for the athletic director and sports information director. Read more about the gym renovation.

Additionally, the Eaton Fitness Center is a new student fitness and wellness center generously funded by Charlie Eaton, Class of 1964. It is named for Charlie Eaton and in honor of his brother, Peter Eaton, also Class of 1964.

Another new addition to the facility is an alumni gathering space, the Jerry L. Morrow Alumni Suite. This project was funded by David Ross, Class of 1978, in memory of the father of his close friend J.C. Morrow, Class of 1977, a Class of 2002 member of the W&J Athletic Hall of Fame. Read more about the Eaton Center and the Morrow Alumni Suite.

All of these projects represent a continuation of the project that began with construction of the Ross Family Recreation Center in 2017.