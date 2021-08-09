Plan a Visit

Request Information

Apply Now

Created: August 9, 2021  |  Last Updated: August 9, 2021  |  Category:   |  Tagged:

Henry Memorial Gymnasium

Salvitti Family Gym

Henry Memorial Gymnasium was updated in 2019 with air conditioning, new bleachers and a new floor. The renovation of the gymnasium, home site for W&J basketball, wrestling, and volleyball was made possible by a generous lead gift from Dr. E. Ronald Salvitti, Class of 1959, a Class of 2002 member of the W&J Athletic Hall of Fame. The gymnasium, originally built in 1970, is a state-of-the art facility with 1,000 new bleacher-style seats, a refurbished floor, HVAC, and offices for the athletic director and sports information director. Read more about the gym renovation.

Additionally, the Eaton Fitness Center is a new student fitness and wellness center generously funded by Charlie Eaton, Class of 1964. It is named for Charlie Eaton and in honor of his brother, Peter Eaton, also Class of 1964.

Eaton Fitness Center
Eaton Fitness Center opened to students in October 2019 replacing the fitness facilities in Swanson Wellness Center.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Another new addition to the facility is an alumni gathering space, the Jerry L. Morrow Alumni Suite. This project was funded by David Ross, Class of 1978, in memory of the father of his close friend J.C. Morrow, Class of 1977, a Class of 2002 member of the W&J Athletic Hall of Fame. Read more about the Eaton Center and the Morrow Alumni Suite.

John C. Knapp David Ross and J.C. Morrow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

All of these projects represent a continuation of the project that began with construction of the Ross Family Recreation Center in 2017.

Related Articles

Students involved in the planning committee had a zoom meet and greet with members of the band AJR.

Banding together: Students bring national recording artist performance to W&J

June 4, 2021

WASHINGTON, PA (June 4, 2020) — Plans for the annual spring concert at W&J were moving along in early 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced…

old main

Graduating with Honors: Nine Students Cap Off Senior Year Research with Virtual Presentations

November 1, 2020

Nine students completed Honors Projects in 2020.

Mark Tykocinski, M.D.

W&J College to Honor Dr. Mark L. Tykocinski During Virtual 221st Commencement Ceremony

July 24, 2020

Washington & Jefferson College will present an honorary Doctor of Science to Mark L. Tykocinski, M.D. of Thomas Jefferson University during the Commencement 2020 Ceremony.